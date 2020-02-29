Here is how much Tapsee Pannu’s Thappad earned on the first day

Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad premiered in theaters yesterday. the Anubhav Sinha movie It is a blunt story about domestic violence. The film is the story of a woman who abandons her dreams to help her husband build his career and is surprised when he hits her at a house party. And in his objection, the people around him justify the slap and ask him to release it, commit himself and move on. The film stars Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, Manav Kaul, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra and Ram Kapoor with Taapsee.

The film received a positive response from both critics and the audience. He even received the approval of many people in the industry for the issue he addresses. Speaking about the box office numbers of the movie, Thappad opened to Rs 3.07 crore on the day of its release. Word of mouth will definitely help in the next few days and the collections will surely see an increase.