Heather Watson reaches the Mexican Open final with victory over Wang Xiyu | Tennis news

Heather Watson defeated Chinese teenager Wang Xiyu to reach her fifth final of the WTA Tour at the Mexican Open in Acapulco.

The British number 2 is enjoying a good start to the season and continued with a 6-4 and 7-6 (6) victory over 18-year-old Wang.

Watson is the top-ranked player left in the draw and will face Canadian teenager Leylah Fernandez in the final.

Her last title was in Mexico, at the Monterrey tournament in 2016. It has been a difficult road since then, with the 27-year-old entering and leaving the top 100, but finished last season when she reached the Tianjin Open final and has not looked back.

2020 began when it reached the semifinals of Hobart International and this victory will raise it to 55 in the world rankings on Monday. If you can claim the title, Watson will return to the first 50 for the first time in almost four years.

Watson said on Amazon Prime: "In 2016 I won in Monterrey and it was a great memory for me. I love it here in Mexico."

Dan Evans's good run in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships ended with a 6-2 and 6-3 loss against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals.

Playing the fourth ATP Tour semifinal of his career, and first in a 500 tournament, Evans was comfortably defeated by world number six Tsitsipas, who did not face a break point during the match.

Evans had fought until the last four with victories over Fabio Fognini, Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Andrey Rublev and will enter the top 30 for the first time on Monday.

