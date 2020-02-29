Hearts 1 – 0 Rangers

The hearts set aside their fears of descent to stun the Rangers 1-0 in a frantic and controversial quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup in Tynecastle.

The first half was dominated by questionable arbitration decisions, but the bottom of the Scottish Premier League team took a well-deserved 57-minute lead through Oliver Bozanic, after Rangers captain James Tavernier sold the goalkeeper Allan McGregor with a pass back.

George Edmundson rejected two glorious opportunities to match the Rangers, as Hearts stood firm at the end, with substitute Clevid Dikamona, who had replaced the injured John Souttar, a colossus in defense.

Hearts players celebrate full time after beating the Rangers



Referee Steven McLean ignored the seemingly clear penalty calls for both teams, and was lenient with Loic Damour and Ryan Jack, who could have seen red before halftime, but Hearts was relentless in his desire and never allowed the Rangers to set.

For Daniel Stendel, this was a second win over Steven Gerrard in just over a month after a 2-1 victory in the league here in January. Since then, the position in the Hearts League has become dangerous, but they join Edinburgh's rivals, Hibernian, in Sunday's semifinals draw.

Ranger hopes for domestic silverware everything but

After an excellent Europa League victory over Braga in Portugal on Wednesday, the Rangers crashed in Edinburgh.

Shy at all times, and without Alfredo Morelos due to a violation of the club's discipline, his hopes of domestic silverware are over but one more season, as they surpass Celtic by 12 points in the league.

Gerrard had omitted Morelos from his squad of the day after the striker returned home late from a trip to Colombia, organized due to his suspension in European competition. In his absence, with Florian Kamberi tied to the cup and Jermain Defoe's return only fit to be a substitute, Rangers began without a recognized forward; Greg Stewart was supported by Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent, who had grabbed the only goal in Wednesday's Europa League victory in Braga.

The hearts had bothered the Rangers in Tynecastle in the league in January, and they were playing their first game for fifteen days due to postponements, but suffered a major blow after 15 minutes when Souttar was knocked down with what looked like an unpleasant Achilles injury .

The Rangers suffered a damaging defeat at Hearts



It was a difficult start in a field that seemed worse than he played, with Lewis Moore's torn shot, easily picked up by Allan McGregor, the only attempt in the first 25 minutes. Perhaps Jack was fortunate to be reserved for a very late challenge on Michael Smith, the first in a series of controversial decisions by referee McLean, as Hearts increased the pace.

McGregor flipped over Naismith's clever header, before Goldson was forced to block a Damour effort. Washington then missed a glorious opportunity by passing a header from the Michael Smith crossing from just eight yards.

The rangers, who lacked a focal point in the front, seemed devoid of ideas. Half an hour passed before they created an opening, Kent ran towards the line and fired an evil cross through the arch, but there were no takers.

Gerrard was forced to change when Scott Arfield was limping to be replaced by Sheyi Eye.

Referee McLean rejected a great appeal from the Rangers for a penalty when Kent was blocked by Damour. It seemed like a direct call, but the game continued, to Gerrard's disbelief in the band line. Jack then threw an excellent volley just after the far post, but Hearts still had the best play, before there was a chaotic end to the first half.

Naismith chased a pass and then shouted for a penalty when Edmundson hit the ball with his arm. The referee ignored the protests, but from the resulting corner Damour, who had already been reprimanded, raised both hands and executed a volleyball-style movement that sent the ball to the net.

Daniel Stendel celebrates the goal of Hearts in the band line



Tynecastle burst into celebration and the Hearts players headed to the center circle, but McLean threw a free kick and was then overwhelmed by Rangers players who demanded that Damour receive a second yellow card. None arrived, and officials were chased through the tunnel by a chorus of boos.

Damour had a more legitimate goal attempt after the restart, but his powerful volley was well blocked by Edmundson. The rangers had begun to take more firm control over the proceedings, but then fell behind after a terrible defensive confusion.

Tavernier's header attempt to return to McGregor was short, and when the archer rushed to meet, Lewis Moore came forward to gain possession and cut the ball from the rest line to Bozanic, who swept into a net without surveillance.

He was nothing but Hearts deserved for his tireless efforts.

The rangers responded by bringing Ianis Hagi and Defoe, and the Romanian soon fired a shot just after Kent had forced a strong Zdenek Zlamal stop at his nearby post. Naismith then had a glorious chance to put 2-0 after Edmundson's clearance sent him, but his shot under McGregor dripped past the post.

Visitors stacked in search of an equalizer.

Edmundson should have leveled the game, but he missed two great opportunities in a minute, without scoring, headed first to Barisic's corner and then to Tavernier's cross stitch from close range. Aribo then found space on the left with Defoe unmarked in the middle, but Dikamona stretched a leg to cut the cross, and the opportunity went away.

When the Rangers ran out of ideas, Tynecastle exploded with joy and Stendel hugged his coaching staff with joy in the contact line. In less tasty scenes, Zlamal seemed to be hit by a coin at the end of the second half.

Gerrard looked bleak; For all that his team continues to march in Europe, his inability to deal with internal affairs now places him under massive pressure.