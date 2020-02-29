Halle Berry is incredibly flexible and inspiring in a new photo while taking fans on a true journey

Halle Berry continues to entertain her fans by posting creative content on Instagram, as the last photo of the 53-year-old actress set social networks on fire.

Berry turned to Instagram to prove again that age is just a number, and she flaunted her impressive figure in a new instant.

The photo, which showed the actress lying on a marble floor, was taken from an angle such that only the torso of the mother of two children was seen.

The Academy Award winner wore an intriguing white swimsuit with additional straps, and faced the camera with a slight smile on her face.

In addition, Berry's bulky hair dropped freely, and his eyes were hidden by large round sunglasses, but the reflection in the glasses revealed that he was posing near the water.

It seems that Berry gave himself on a getaway trip to an unknown destination, while subtitling his photo with the words "Somewhere in a mini vacation."

The publication was instantly appreciated by thousands of people, and Berry's numerous followers commented on how good it looked.

In one of the comments, his decision to go on a trip was praised by a fan, since it was said that he should relax and enjoy, since if someone deserved a mini vacation, it would be her.

However, despite the wishes of well-being, the actress did not reveal her destiny and only revealed that she was in a sunny place.

Before leaving for the trip, the Hollywood feel showed how flexible she is with a sexy training photo.

Berry explained: “Stretch it for another extra special #FitnessFriday! In today's episode of #PHITTalks, @peterleethomas and I are full of Zen, answering their questions about conscious meditation, yoga and stretching. Beginners, WELCOME! True peace comes from daily practice and the will to change, and we will present some tools from the Halle Berry rē • spin collection to help you in that practice! Find more stories and give love to that body! Can't wait to see the collection? Find our pieces at @tjmaxx, @rossdressforless, @marshalls and @burlingtonstyle. "

Berry's Instagram page is anything but boring, since, at the beginning of the month, the diva shared another provocative photo.

In the instant, the actress posed for the camera dressed in an outfit with a neckline so deep that it came below her waist.



