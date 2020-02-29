Hailey Bieber's party trick that recovered Justin Bieber's heart

Almost two years ago Justin Bieber Viewed Hailey Bieber He performed a beer bottle party trick on television … and the rest was history.

On Friday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 23-year-old remembered how she and her now husband rekindled their romance in April 2018, after an appearance in the series. She said Justin approached her after he saw her use her teeth to open a bottle of Corona beer in front of Jimmy Fallon, who called the trick "great trick of life."

"The next morning, after the interview was issued, I received a certain phone call from a certain person," Hailey said on Friday's episode. "And it was a bit like, & # 39; Hey, how are you? I saw you in Jimmy Fallon last night. You looked great. I loved that trick you did. I had no idea you can do that. It was so cool. & # 39; Cut, now I'm married to that certain person. "

"I feel that Jimmy receives a little credit."

"Thank you very much," Fallon said, joking. "You think they would invite me to the wedding."

Hailey and Bieber, now 25, met in 2007. At the end of 2014, they provoked rumors of romance and would continue dating and dating for years. They rekindled their romance and dated together for a few months after their April 2018. Tonight show He appeared and got engaged that July during a trip to the Bahamas and officially married in a surprise ceremony at the New York court the following September. They had a formal and bigger wedding with friends and family in South Carolina right after their first anniversary.