Hailey Bieber's party trick that recovered Justin Bieber's heart

On Friday's episode of The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, the 23-year-old remembered how she and her now husband rekindled their romance in April 2018, after an appearance in the series. She said Justin approached her after he saw her use her teeth to open a bottle of Corona beer in front of Jimmy Fallon, who called the trick "great trick of life."
"The next morning, after the interview was issued, I received a certain phone call from a certain person," Hailey said on Friday's episode. "And it was a bit like, & # 39; Hey, how are you? I saw you in Jimmy Fallon last night. You looked great. I loved that trick you did. I had no idea you can do that. It was so cool. & # 39; Cut, now I'm married to that certain person. "
"I feel that Jimmy receives a little credit."
"Thank you very much," Fallon said, joking. "You think they would invite me to the wedding."
Hailey and Bieber, now 25, met in 2007. At the end of 2014, they provoked rumors of romance and would continue dating and dating for years. They rekindled their romance and dated together for a few months after their April 2018. Tonight show He appeared and got engaged that July during a trip to the Bahamas and officially married in a surprise ceremony at the New York court the following September. They had a formal and bigger wedding with friends and family in South Carolina right after their first anniversary.
In The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Hailey, formerly known as Hailey BieberHe also talked about Justin’s new YouTube documentary series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, which also presents it.
"Prior to Seasons He came out, I really felt like I was always fighting with the idea that people really didn't know me, "he said." They did not know who I was. They didn't know Hailey for Hailey, and I always had a constant battle in which he said: & # 39; I wish people knew my heart and I wish people knew me for me & # 39 ;, and it's very difficult to reveal that part of yourself because people only see you in photos, you know, from the outside. "
"I always saw people say, & # 39; Oh, she looks so unhappy and never smiles and never this and that never & # 39;", Hailey continued. "Then I felt that Seasons it gave me the freedom to say my heart and show people who I was. "
She added: "That's what I hope people take away from him, that they see me and see him and see us together and just feel, & # 39; These are just two normal young people who are trying to navigate this life so big , and it's not easy and, at the end of the day, too, we all go through the same things. We all go through the same feelings and the same emotions and the same struggles, in different ways. But we are all human, and that’s what we all have in common at the end of the day. "
