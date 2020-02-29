Hailey Bieber reveals what she first thought when she met Justin Bieber

Justin and Hailey Bieber married for the first time in September 2018 when they went to New York City to obtain an official marriage license, although they tried to keep it secret at that time.

Last year, the celebrity couple had their ceremony in South Carolina in front of family friends, and although they have already had difficult times, apparently the couple is fine. Earlier this year, Bieber shared in his YouTube series that he struggled a lot with depression, anxiety, substance abuse problems and Lyme disease.

In past interviews, Hailey shared that it was a dark moment for both of them because nobody knew what was wrong with Justin initially. Later, doctors discovered that he was suffering from Lyme disease and, since then, he has been receiving the right treatment and is much better.

What makes Hailey's and Justin's relationship interesting is not only their mutual support, even in the most difficult moments, but also their history, which goes back far beyond what fans might think.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon in Tonight's show, Hailey shared with the host that they first met in 2009. His father, Steven Baldwin, introduced him to the lobby of Today's show studies

On Friday, Hailey shared with the host what first came to mind when he met him at the age of 13. Hailey explained that the photo with him was very "uncomfortable,quot; because he had braces at that time. The supermodel explained that she was not thinking at all that he was in love with her.

Reportedly, there is a video of the interaction of 11 years ago, which apparently shows Bieber shaking his hair in the direction of Hailey. Hailey extends her hand to him without looking too impressed. Later, Hailey told Fallon that when he met him, he didn't know much about the singer and songwriter.

Baldwin shared with the host, “To be honest, this is the truth. It was so new that I still didn't know much about him. "Baldwin says he met his parents and their families got together for dinner one night and also went bowling.



