Greece on the defensive while Turkey opens the border to refugees | News

Lesbos, Greece – Greece is preparing for what could become a flood of refugees and migrants after the Turkish government ordered its coast guard and border police not to prevent people from crossing into Europe.

"Illegal entries into Greece will not be tolerated," Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted on Friday after Greek police fired tear gas at some 300 refugees trying to cross the land border on the Evros River.

On Saturday, a spokesman for the Greek government claimed to have "avoided more than 4,000 attempts to illegally enter our borders."

Later on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan He said 18,000 refugees and migrants had gathered on the Turkish borders with Europe since Friday, adding that the number could reach 30,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, tensions are exploding on the Greek border, with riot police firing tear gas at incoming refugee groups, some of whom allegedly throw stones and pieces of burning wood in protest.

Greece's land border with Turkey is relatively strong. It is 160 km (99 miles) long and contains natural defenses such as the Evros River and its swampy delta. Greece reinforced it with additional patrols and thermal cameras in recent months.

The maritime border is another story. Hundreds of kilometers long, it is patrolled by about 40 ships and Greek coastal patrol vessels, aided by a force of the European Border and Coast Guard.

Greece is in the process of building another 19 ships, but on Friday asked the European Union to provide more assistance.

It is physically difficult to intercept refugees at sea and the Greek archipelago offers thousands of islands so they can navigate.

Since 2015, when one million refugees crossed the Aegean to Europe, Greece discovered that the only real defense is diplomacy, persuading Turkey to restart its coast guard vessels to pick up refugees before they reach the Greco-Turkish territorial waterline.

Turkey opened the borders after dozens of its soldiers died in an air strike in Idlib, Syria, and since then it has complained that it lacks international support for its military campaign and that it hosts the largest number of refugees in the world.

Mitsotakis said on Friday: "Greece has no responsibility for the tragic events in Syria and will not suffer the consequences of decisions made by others," he wrote, referring to Turkey's military support for groups opposed to the Syrian government.

Greece also has expectations of Europe. With 1 percent of Europe's GDP and 2 percent of its population, it is processing almost 11 percent of EU asylum applications, as a result of the rules that require asylum seekers to apply for Country they came to. Until now, the EU has not been able to negotiate a permanent mechanism to share the burden.

Some Greek officials also see the deeper involvement of the EU in the Middle East as a prerequisite for solving their problems with refugees.

"Europe has to decide what to do, because no matter how many people resettle or save at sea, more people will come," a senior Greek government security official told Al Jazeera on condition of anonymity.

"Europe has to make serious decisions, but right now its politicians seem to have a (particular) narrative that prevents them from doing so, while societies suffer from information overload and an economic crisis."

Arrivals to the islands were not unusual on Friday: 151 asylum seekers on five ships. But that could change very quickly.

The Minister of the Mercantile Navy, Ioannis Plakiotakis, was in Lesbos on a largely symbolic visit to show solidarity with the Eastern Aegean.

"We are here with the head of the coast guard to emphasize our determination to protect our maritime borders to the greatest extent possible," he told Al Jazeera.

The refugee policy of the right-wing government

The eight-month-old right-wing New Democracy government has been frustrated in implementing its tougher refugee policy.

On January 1, it began to implement a stricter asylum law that aims to speed up processing and increase returns to Turkey, but the results have not been spectacular. Returns so far are in the dozens per month.

The government has also failed to persuade the five islands with reception centers (Lesbos, Samos, Chios, Leros and Kos) to allow it to build detention centers that will replace the current open camps, increasing total capacity on the islands.

Despite the fact that camps on the five islands are overflowing with 42,000 asylum seekers, the islanders say that increasing official capacity will further increase the number.

In recent days, riot police transported from Athens clashed with locals in Lesbos and Chios when construction companies tried to bring machinery to move the land to begin work in the new camps.

"The refugee issue is of national importance," Stefanis said. "Everyone must help beyond political interests and affiliations.