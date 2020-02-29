Google employee positive for coronavirus – Latest news

A Google employee of Alphabet Inc, who had been in the Zurich office, tested positive for coronavirus, the company said this week.

"The Zurich office, like all other offices, remains open," said a Google spokesman.

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Switzerland has increased to 15, and more than 100 people are in quarantine, said government minister Alain Berset.

Google is further restricting the travel of its employees as concerns about the outbreak grow, Business Insider reported earlier in the day, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The virus, which is believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of last year, has infected more than 78,800 people and killed nearly 2,800 in mainland China.

