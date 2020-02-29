Goalkeeper Francouz shines while Colorado Avalanche beats Nashville Predators 3-2 – Up News Info

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Pavel Francouz continued his stellar game between the pipes on Saturday night, making 30 saves to take Avalanche, exhausted but suddenly injured, to a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena.

Colorado scored goals from Gabe Landeskog and Martin Kaut within 2:15 at the end of the second period by taking a 2-0 lead, then another in Erik Johnson's third period, and then held on to extend his winning streak to six games and streak points to seven.

Viktor Arvidsson of Nashville scored on a break with 5:20 to play and the Predators had a goal voided with 3:14 to play due to goalkeeper interference; Colin Blackwell was escorted to the penalty area after colliding with Francouz when Dante Fabbro's shot entered the net.

The Avs, who scored a 190-foot empty net goal from Johnson with 57 seconds remaining, began their three-game trip on Friday with a 3-2 victory in the Carolina Hurricanes. Jarnkrok Nashville Street scored with two seconds remaining to account for the final margin.

After a goalless opening of 20 minutes, the Avs had a great second period that featured goals from Landeskog at 13:23 and Kaut at 15:38. Kaut, remembered by the Colorado Eagles last week, was playing in his sixth NHL game. Now he has points on three of them.

Landeskog beat goalkeeper Juuse Saros with a short-sided wrister from the left post, placing the disc high on the right corner of the net. Kaut buried a wrister behind Saros, after receiving a pass from Tyson Jost, who led Colorado with two goals on Friday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Avs exhausted by injuries continued without key strikers Mikko Rantanen, Nazem Kadri and Matt Calvert and also played without Andre Burakovsky for the third time in the last four games. Burakovsky, who played 2:52 pm in Carolina, missed two previous games due to illness. But now the team says it has an upper body injury.

Rantanen, Kadri and Calvert will remain out for another two weeks or more, which will probably continue to keep Kaut in the big league lineup.

Footnotes. The Avs also scratched striker Vladislav Kamenev and went with 11 strikers and seven defenders, but turned the blue line Mark Barberio into a fourth-line striker. … Avs star Nathan MacKinnon failed to score a goal for the sixth consecutive game. … Colorado is now heading to Detroit, where it will play the Red Wings on Monday. Detroit is the worst team in the league with only 15 wins and 34 points before Saturday's game in Ottawa.