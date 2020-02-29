Giannis Antetokounmpo's best response to James Harden arrived on the court

%MINIFYHTML7e1ff3e06415da91a4db55fa1c852c6311% %MINIFYHTML7e1ff3e06415da91a4db55fa1c852c6312%

Giannis Antetokounmpo could have spoken directly on Friday about James Harden denigrating his game. He did not do it.

Antetokounmpo's game, on the other hand, had a lot to say.

The summary: 32 points, 13 rebounds (11 defenders) and six assists in 27 minutes for the Bucks against a Thunder team that had won five in a row and 14 of its last 17. Giannis sat the last 14 minutes while his team completed a 133-86 victory.

Antetokounmpo scored most of his points near the hoop, because why not someone with a 6-11 with a nose to score the goal from there, but there were also two triples, which gave him 79 for the season? They were reminders, intentional or not, for Harden and for everyone else that he is more than a dweller and has some skill.

Before all that, Antetokounmpo tried to reduce the heat in whatever is boiling between the two superstars. He tried to minimize his joke in the All-Star Draft about wanting to play with someone who would pass the ball. He said he is not on a "round trip,quot; with Harden.

"I am not that kind of person," he told ESPN. "I've never tried to stab someone. Maybe sometimes (that) goes like this, but … I'm just trying to do my job, which is to win games and go home with my family and my family. Child. In the end of the day, if that's what he believes, that's what he believes. "

"There is no going back … At the end of the day, if that is what (James Harden) believes, that is what he believes." —Giannis Antetokounmpo on James Harden's comments about him pic.twitter.com/92XoqMxeGU – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 29, 2020

His postgame comments were more interesting.

Antetokounmpo insisted that his game "is not just power,quot; and listed the ways in which he is trying to hone his skills.

"I try to work on my game: mid-range shots, 3s, capture and roll faster, make the right pass. It is difficult to drive at full speed and try to make the right pass to the corner. Try to get my most accurate and there is a lot of things I'm still adding, "he told reporters, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"Fortunately, when I add all those things to my game, I am a more complete player and I can help my team win games more easily."

Milwaukee has had no trouble winning this season; He is 51-8 and has already qualified for the playoffs. Hope Giannis and company intend to take another W when they play the Rockets for the last time in the regular season on March 25.

If a more complete version of Antetokounmpo appears for that game, then expect it to make a more complete statement.