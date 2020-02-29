George, Leonard Lead Clippers & # 39; 132-103 Rout of Nuggets – Up News Info Los Angeles

%MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a11% %MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a12%

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Doc Rivers has spent most of the regular season with patchwork lineups and looking forward to a healthy future for the Los Angeles Clippers. Although they scored an outstanding record, their list had only been completely healthy for half a dozen games.

That healthy future is finally here, and it looks beautiful. When the deep and talented Clippers were all together on Friday night, even a fellow West Conference didn't have many possibilities.

%MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a13% %MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a14%

Paul George connected six triples by scoring 24 points, Kawhi Leonard added 19 points and the Clippers defeated Denver 132-103 for their third straight victory.

%MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a15% %MINIFYHTML48f7d03abac26b3dbac79c6d01f01d1a16%

Montrezl Harrell had 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Lou Williams scored 17 points and connected five triples in a widely dominant victory for the Clippers, who never lost. The Angels matched the team's season series while sending the Nuggets leaders of the Northwest Division to their worst loss of the season.

After four months of injury problems and a reorganization of the change deadline, the Clippers list was completely intact for the seventh time throughout the season. They are undefeated in those seven games, and the veteran coach had trouble thinking about significant performance failures in one of his biggest tests of the year.

"The only thing this team has not lacked is trust," Rivers said. "Even when we weren't playing well. But it definitely helps to start doing it. Then everyone sees what you are capable of and takes you to another level."

In a meeting of two elite teams hoping to win the first championship of their franchises in this suddenly open league, the Clippers even arrived with Denver in the conference standings at 40-19. Both teams only follow the Lakers (45-12) for the best record in the West.

But in one of his biggest regular season games of the year, Los Angeles produced a stellar defense and a ruthless offensive. Nine Clippers scored at least seven points, and reached 46.2% of their 3-point attempts (18 to 39).

"It's a great victory," said Williams. “I think it was important for us to get that game. We have many challenges to come, and it was important to start with this. "

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Jerami Grant added 20 points when the Nuggets had a loss that was even worse than their 26-point loss in Houston on New Year's Eve. Denver lost only for the fourth time in 12 games overall.

"Oh, it's a long list," said Denver coach Michael Malone, when asked what disappointed him. “I would only say the general fight, from beginning to end. I thought we were soft tonight, from beginning to end. We couldn't be offended because they took us out of our things. They are a good team, but I am very disappointed with our competitive spirit and our effort. "

The Nuggets beat the Clippers 114-104 at the first team meeting of the season last month, but George lost him because of his hamstring problem. With both teams in full power for the rematch, the Clippers were too offensive for the normally stingy Denver defense.

Los Angeles steadily walked away in the second half, eventually taking a 25-point lead in Williams' fifth triple with 7:12 to play and pouring out when reserves engulfed him.

"We hold each other responsible in the locker room, just saying they beat us," said Denver guard Monte Morris. "If we want to take the next step, games like this, we have to be ready to play." Coaches can only do so much. … Will (Barton) had a good speech for us for about five minutes. It was just about how teams think we are soft, and they think that if they get in, they can disorient everything we do. And they did that tonight.

Although the Clippers roared with a first quarter of 37 points, the Nuggets kept him close briefly with Grant's help. The backup guard took advantage of the 29 highest points of his career against Detroit on Tuesday with 14 in the first half at the Staples Center.

