George Labonte is running to show other survivors that cancer can't stop them

In our "Why I'm Running,quot; series, the Boston Marathon runners share what inspires them to do the 26.2 mile walk from Hopkinton to Boston. If you are running the marathon, you can share your #WhyImRunningBoston story here

Name: George Labonte

Age: 39

From: Wrentham, Massachusetts

In early 2016, I was diagnosed with a rare and incurable cancer called medullary thyroid carcinoma. At that time, I wasn't sure if I would live the year, much less prepare and train for the Boston 2020 Marathon four years later.

It has been a difficult journey to get to where I am now. After surgery in 2016, I had six weeks of radiation along with chemotherapy. About a year later, I developed a metastatic tumor in my spine and found myself lying on the table receiving even more radiation. I was stable for another year before the cancer began to accelerate, advancing to more areas of my spine, hips and ribs. It also progressed in my liver. Less than a year ago, I started with an experimental medication called Selpercatinib and in two days I started feeling better. I never realized how bad I felt until I started feeling good again.

Symbolically, the Boston 2020 Marathon date of April 20 falls exactly four years after I left the hospital after surgery at Mass General Hospital.

Being the father of four children, I can't even begin to imagine having to see my son go through what I endured. That's why I am working on the Pediatric Cancer Research team at Mass General Hospital.

I am running for two reasons:

First, I run to raise funds for the MGH Pediatric Cancer team. All funds go to cancer care, research and initiatives that improve the quality of life of younger hospital cancer patients. SEcond, I run to inspire other people diagnosed with cancer or other diseases to show them that they can still achieve great things even when it is a difficult condition.

Editor's note: the entry may have been slightly edited for clarity or grammar.