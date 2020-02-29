Gauri Khan surrenders to joke with her husband Shah Rukh Khan

There is no doubt that Shah Rukh Khan tops the list when it comes to wit and humor. But it seems that his wife, Gauri Khan, is also not far away. And what this theory proves is her recent mockery of her husband Shah Rukh Khan during an event in the city last night.

Then, when SRK recently visited Gauri's design store in Mumbai, he exchanged jokes with everyone present there and then, in an interaction with the media, Gauri talked about Shah Rukh Khan's sense of design. She said: "Shah Rukh has great taste in design …" She reported how the actor has suggested many changes in her home, in terms of design. And then, digging in SRK, he said: "Since Shah Rukh is not making any movie at the moment, I will tell him to keep his second option as a designer in the future because he is a great designer."

When asked about his break from the movies, Shah Rukh Khan had previously told the media: "I will make a movie that comes to my heart. I've always been like that. People don't believe it because you reach a certain state and people think that you have to think about this a lot and that he must be planning this. But I am not planning. I have never planned it. "

Meanwhile, reports suggest that SRK will be seen in an upcoming Rajkumar Hirani movie and will also perform a cameo in the next Dharma Production project, Brahmastra.