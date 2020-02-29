Game developer conference in San Francisco postponed due to coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The organizers of the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, scheduled for March, announced Friday that the conference would be postponed.

"After close consultation with our partners in the industry and the game development community around the world, we made the difficult decision to postpone the Game Developers Conference in March." a press release issued by the conference organizers on Friday afternoon.

The decision came a day after Microsoft and Sony announced that they would not attend the conference to be held at the Moscone Center in San Francisco from March 16 to 20. The organizers said in their published statement that they plan to hold an event of the Game Developers Conference in the summer with details that will be announced at a later date.

The cancellation of the conference comes after Facebook decided to cancel its annual F8 conference that was scheduled for early May. The RSA Conference held in San Francisco this week also had cancellations with IBM and several sponsors who retired due to the coronavirus.