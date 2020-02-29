Fresh summer for parts of Australia | Australia news

%MINIFYHTML9084a8f366e4455297557be15a5b9e2411% %MINIFYHTML9084a8f366e4455297557be15a5b9e2412%

With only a few days left, the summer of 2019-20 is emerging as one of Australia's warmest three, according to the Australian Meteorological Office.

However, Melbourne has probably experienced its coolest summer in at least 15 years.

The average Melbourne temperature (minimum and maximum combined) during the summer will be about 20.1 degrees Celsius (68.2 Fahrenheit degrees). This is the lowest average summer temperature in Melbourne since 2004-05 or possibly 2001-02, according to the final figures.

The average daytime maximum temperature this summer for Melbourne will be approximately 25.3C (77.5F), which is close to the city's long-term average for the season. However, this is slight when observed last century and should be the lowest in the city for the summer in at least 15 years.

The minimum temperature this season has averaged approximately 15 ° C (59 ° F), making it the lowest in 18 years.

Despite good rains in some parts of Australia during February, summer rainfall was below the average for the country as a whole.

But once again, Melbourne breaks the trend, seeing some decent rains throughout the season. Up to 198 mm (7.8 inches) of rain accumulated in the last three months until 9 am local time on Friday.

With only a few hours remaining until the end of the month, this 198 mm will make it the wettest summer in Melbourne in 11 years.

Melbourne's observations date back to 1855.