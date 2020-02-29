French meetings behind closed doors due to coronavirus | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML0f975781c4fd1a9d70cc22e9a3b9157811% %MINIFYHTML0f975781c4fd1a9d70cc22e9a3b9157812%





Racing action

Two meetings in Compiegne in France next week will be held behind closed doors in response to the outbreak of coronavirus.

The Monday jump card and Wednesday's game at the Flat will not have paying customers, with the order of the mayor of Compiegne and the president of the Compiegne Racing Society.

A spokesman for France Galop said: "This is not a national approach. It is an initiative limited to the municipality of Compiegne."

Career professionals will be admitted as normal. The measure is the first of its kind for sport in Europe, but meetings in Japan and Hong Kong have been similarly affected.

The horses of France must run at the Cheltenham Festival, which begins on March 10.

In giving its last position in relation to the coronavirus, the British Horse Race Authority emphasized that it is currently "not necessary to develop a policy,quot; in relation to the abandonment of specific accessories.

One statement said: "The industry group continues in close collaboration with the government and plans a variety of contingencies.

"We would encourage everyone in the careers to focus on government advice on personal health and their advice for employers and businesses. These are the actions that, in the opinion of public health experts, are the most important at this stage."

"Speculation about possible government actions or careers, although it is completely understandable in the circumstances, can simply distract the advice in which the population is asked to concentrate.

"At present, the races continue as usual and the sport continues to agree that there is no need to develop a policy on the abandonment of any specific accessory due to the coronavirus at this time."

"We will continue talking with the government and if a situation arises in which this is required, the sport has established mechanisms to handle such scenarios."

Some important sporting events have already been affected with the clash of the Six Nations of Ireland with Italy suspended and the Chinese Grand Prix, which was supposed to take place in April, has already been canceled.