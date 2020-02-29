Free agency of the NFL 2020: five of the main defensive options | NFL news





Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr

It is the large number of impending free quarterback quarterbacks that dominate the low season speculation at the moment, but that should not rule out the set of defensive options rich in talent that will potentially be launched into the open market.

Among elite pass brokers, racing runners and veteran defenders, we have analyzed five of the best options to watch over the coming months.

Jadeveon Clowney – Seattle Seahawks

Jadeveon Clowney

The chances of the Seattle Seahawks bringing Jadeveon Clowney back seem uncertain, and the veteran defensive wing seeks "money to establish the market," according to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report.

Clowney has crushed the possibility of playing for teams that cannot compete for a Super Bowl, which rules out many possible landing points. One factor in the decision to pay the 27-year-old is his history of injuries, which has seen him lose six games in his last four seasons, including three in 2019.

However, there is an undisputed and fierce talent to exploit for any party prepared to invest in it. The 2014 overall number one draft pick recorded 31 tackles, three catches, one interception and four forced loose balls, the most of his career, including one recovered for a touchdown, last season.

If it weren't for Clowney, the Seahawks' passing race would have been relatively non-existent in their trip to the playoffs. The former Houston Texans star will have a high price, but it may be worth it for the teams that now win.

Chris Harris Jr. – Denver Broncos

Harris won Super Bowl 50 with the Broncos in 2016

Harris represents one of the most fascinating low season options, with its potential immediate impact that makes comparisons with the deep Kansas City Chiefs, Tyrann Mathieu and their influence after arriving from the Texans.

The cornerback will be 31 years old when the new season begins, however, he offers a demonstrated ability in both man and zone coverage. His experience allowed the Broncos to trust him abroad last season, as he lined up in the slot for much of his career.

It will cost the teams about $ 11 million per year, according to Spotrac, after registering 56 tackles, six pass defenses, a forced loose ball and an interception in its most unknown external role.

Despite his age, Harris is still among the best cornerbacks in the league and could be a useful product for teams that carry junior secondary units.

The Detroit Lions are seen as a possible destination in light of the news that they are looking for a business partner for Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay. The New York Giants of Joe Judge could certainly benefit from a veteran presence in the field, while the Philadelphia Eagles may also be on the market for a playmaker of their cunning.

Shaquil Barrett – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Shaquil barrett

Shaquil Barrett is likely to attract a lot of suitors this offseason, although it seems that the 27-year-old is more than happy to keep the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barrett led the NFL with 19.5 catches last season, in addition to contributing 58 tackles, six forced loose balls, two pass defenses and one interception.

The unrestricted free agent is valued at just under $ 16 million per year by Spotrac, which signed a one-year contract worth $ 5 million in March 2019.

Speaking on Sirius XM Mad Dog Radio, Barrett said: "If (other teams) offer me more than Tampa, I will see the places, if they offer me more than Tampa, I will see what their taxes are compared to those of Tampa Because I am not going to live in Los Angeles and they will charge me taxes.

"I'm not going to take less drastically, but I'm willing to do what I think is best for my career, and I think it would be staying in Tampa."

Whether they resort to their franchise label or opt for a long-term agreement, Tampa seems to have the first doubts about the former Bronco.

Yannick Ngakoue – Jacksonville Jaguars

Yannick Ngakoue

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager David Caldwell spoke with confidence in January about the team's chances of re-signing the defensive wing of free agent Yannick Ngakoue, calling the deal a low season priority for the organization.

The estimated maximum space of the Jaguars is $ 22,865,754, according to Spotrac, after they rejected the $ 19.5m option of Marcell Dareus defensive tackle for the 2020 season. That said, it remains to be seen if the team will be prepared to sacrifice other areas to recover his draft pick from the third round of 2016.

One option they face is to apply the franchise label to Ngakoue, who recently hinted at a possible game with the words "Next stop …" on Twitter.

In a difficult season in Jacksonville, Ngakoue produced 41 tackles, eight team catches, six pass defenses, an interception and four forced loose balls. He has a total of 122 tackles and 37.5 catches as a major influence in his four seasons with the team, which promises to leave the Jaguars facing some expensive business out of season.

If the Jags don't pay you, there are others who certainly will.

The Giants again pose as a logical landing point given their desperate need for a pass corridor and the team's boundary space. In case the Buccaneers lose Barrett, they could also find themselves in search of a replacement, particularly Ndamukong Suh and Jason Pierre-Paul ready to reach free agency.

Having tackled their passing career with the signing of Justin Houston last year, the Indianapolis Colts could try to reinforce their winning team now again with the addition of another defensive game creator.

It will be necessary to change some contracts, but the Jags appear in the driver's seat if they wish to stay with Ngakoue.

Byron Jones – Dallas Cowboys

Byron Jones is ready to go to the open market this offseason

The ears of the corner-needed teams throughout the league will have been animated after Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported that the Cowboys planned to let Byron Jones get to free agency this offseason.

Jones, who turned 28 in September, had been in a franchise dispute, however, the Cowboys appear to be ready to give up their services to pay the open receiver Amari Cooper and make sure they are well positioned to bind the quarterback Dak Prescott

According to Spotrac, Jones will cost the teams around $ 14 million per season, which would place him next to some of the highest-paid corners of the league, such as Marcus Peters of the Baltimore Ravens and Trumaine Johnson of the New York Jets.

Jones provided 46 tackles, six pass defenses and a forced loose ball last year and only lost one game in his five seasons in the NFL.

Staying in the East of the NFC is a possibility, as the Giants seek to find a veteran replacement for Janoris Jenkins, who was released in December before signing with the New Orleans Saints.

Elsewhere, the Broncos may find themselves facing a Harris-shaped void to fill, while the Las Vegas Raiders and the Eagles float like other possible contenders.

