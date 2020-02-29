Frankie Dettori shines on the card of the Saudi Arabia Cup in Riyadh | Racing news





Frankie Dettori leads A & # 39; Ali to victory

Dark Power caused a 66/1 commotion in the 1351 stc Cup when Frankie Dettori timed his career perfectly to attack Mubtasim in the final steps in Riyadh.

Trained in Bahrain by Allan Smith, Gray used to be a decent handicap for Clive Cox, but he was taking his form to a new level with some quality horses following him.

James Doyle tried to do everything in Mubtasim and for much of the straight it seemed that his tactics had been worth it.

Only Dark Power was serious and, once Dettori felt victory, success seemed inevitable as the position approached.

Like Mubtasim, trained by Charlie Appleby, Glorious Journey advanced late to take third place.

In the Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Cup, the Saudi Arabian Cup card opening contest, Port Lions beat Deirdre with For The Top in third place, for another victory for Bahrain.

Coached by Fawzi Nass, the five-year-old came after a winning run of four races, but his home form was difficult to quantify.

As a result, he was expelled for an opportunity not considered 33-1 and when he moved slowly away from the posts, he sought to face an even more difficult task.

For The Top he tried to cut some curves on the way back from home under an entrepreneurial journey by Mickael Barzalona, ​​but Oisin Murphy had him in his sights on Deirdre, the Japanese favorite.

The mare was closing at every step, just so that Port Lions, which had previously been trained in Ireland by Madeleine Tylicki, came flying outside under the glass of Shergar Adrie de Vries.