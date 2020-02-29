Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price delivers the speech on the state of the city – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The mayor of Fort Worth, Betsy Price, announced on Friday another major relocation of the company and a major land purchase in her City of State speech.

The electric motor manufacturer Linear Labs is moving manufacturing from Mexico, returning to the place where the startup was developed in Fort Worth. Its smaller and more powerful engines could create up to 3,000 jobs in the Alliance area in the next 10 years.

Price also announces that the city has bought 50 acres of land east of the city center, known locally as Broadcast Hill. It will expand the Tandy Hills meadow to more than 200 acres.

The purchase is part of the city's open space effort. The rapid growth has contributed to the development of 50 acres per week in Fort Worth.

Price also mentioned the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson police in 2019, calling it a "terribly painful,quot; moment in the city's history. She used that to congratulate the new police chief Ed Kraus, and her focus on community policing generated more trust with residents.