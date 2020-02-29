Former deputy who allegedly pretended to shoot at the Lancaster sheriff station pleads not guilty – Up News Info Los Angeles

– A former deputy of the Los Angles County sheriff accused of falsely claiming that he was shot in the parking lot of the Lancaster Sheriff station pleaded not guilty on Friday to three criminal charges.

Angel Reinosa, who was a rookie deputy when he reported that he was shot last August, was charged on January 16 with two serious crimes of insurance fraud and a misdemeanor for filing a false police report.

"He flatly denies the accusations made against him," said Dmitry Gorin, Reinosa's lawyer, in a written statement. “The defense intends to demonstrate reasonable doubts that any crime was committed. There is evidence in the police investigation contrary to the government's position. We hope that the testimony in court shows that Mr. Reinosa lacked criminal intent. We hope everyone can keep an open mind before presenting all the evidence. "

After a court appearance, Gorin said his client believed "strongly that he was shot,quot; and said the 21-year-old received "extensive medical treatment in the hospital."

Reinosa reported that he was shot in the shoulder while standing in the parking lot at the Lancaster Sheriff station in the 500 block of West Lancaster Boulevard at 2:50 p.m. August 21. The informed ambush triggered a full response from the sheriff's department, including a massive containment perimeter and an exhaustive search for an apartment building where Reinosa said the shot was coming from.

A nearby school was also locked up when dozens of SWAT officers descended to the scene.

On August 24, Sheriff Alex Villanueva announced that the shooting was a hoax and that Reinosa was no longer in the apartment.

Reinosa must return to court on April 27. If convicted of charges, he faces up to 5.5 years in jail, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report).