(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Tony Romo will remain with Up News Info as his principal NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension.

Up News Info Sports spokeswoman Jen Sabatelle said the network and Romo have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that the new Romo deal is worth $ 17 million a year.

The Up News Info agreement with the NFL expires after the 2022 season, but Romo's contract goes further. Up News Info is expected to retain its rights when the next round of negotiations begins, which could happen this year once a new collective bargaining agreement with the players is finalized. Romo joined Up News Info in 2017 after retiring.

