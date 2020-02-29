Former coach accused of sexual assault on teenagers in 2009 – Up News Info

CHICAGO (AP) – A man from Minnesota was accused of sexually assaulting a girl more than a decade ago when he was her athletic trainer at a private suburban school in Chicago.

Winnetka's talk reported that Seyamack Afzali, 35, was charged this week in Cook County with criminal sexual assault stemming from allegations of a 2009 incident at the Chicago home of a 16-year-old girl attending North Shore Country Day School in Winnetka at that time.

Prosecutors said Facebook records revealed that Afzali sent the girl a message that included explicit language, and that the two had a "flirtatious conversation,quot; on Facebook in which the two professed their mutual love.

Prosecutors also said Facebook records indicate that the relationship continued when the girl attended high school in another state. They said a witness remembered seeing Afzali and the girl kissing frequently.

Chicago police began their investigation in June last year, after the former student, while in therapy, reported the accusations to the department.

A Cook County judge established a $ 30,000 bond for Afzali, who remained in custody on Saturday, according to the Cook County Jail website. It was not immediately clear if Afzali has hired a lawyer.

