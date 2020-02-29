For Minnesota farmers, the 2020 elections will be a referendum on Trump's trade war – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Super Tuesday could be an indicator of how Minnesota's farmers feel about the 2020 elections.

In 2016, much of rural Minnesota voted for President Trump.

But in the past, few years farmer families have dealt with the wet weather and a trade war with China.

"In essence, they are very independent, they are businessmen and they try to make a living in this landscape," said Dave Pfarr.

Pfarr is a farmer and agronomist. As part of his duties, he works with farm families throughout the state. In the past, a couple of years have seen them struggle with Mother Nature that affects their yields and the prices of commodities that affect their results.

“I think they want a fair opportunity in the market. I think they want equal conditions around the world to market their products, ”said Pfarr.

That is why Pfarr said that many farmers initially supported President Trump's trade war with China. Including Mike Pinney, who grows near Le Center.

“I think we are doing the right thing with this trade war. The only problem is that it will take some pain in the meantime, "Pinney said.

But Pinney believes there are farmers who are increasingly frustrated. Between September 2018 and September 2019, more than 30 Minnesota farms filed for bankruptcy. That was a maximum of 10 years. Still, other political components such as regulations and conservative opinions will play an important role in November.

“I would say that if you look at that in the past, the rural part of Minnesota has been, and the people who cultivate the land and live in our communities, have been more on the conservative side of that agenda. I don't know if that moves a lot, "Pfarr said.

"What I don't want to see is simply to let us give up what we are doing if we choose a Democratic candidate, just stop doing what we are doing and return to being as it was." And it shows some weakness on our side, ”said Pinney.

Other farmers we talked to said agricultural prices also affect dealers and lenders, and candidates will have to show that they can help in all aspects of the agricultural business.