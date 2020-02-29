For Boris Johnson, Britain's Baby Boom starts at 10 Downing

LONDON – Of all the good news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised would flow from Brexit, one of the most crazy was a baby boom. But at least in his own case, Mr. Johnson has kept that promise.
The 55-year-old prime minister and his partner, Carrie Symonds, 31, said Saturday that they had engaged and were expecting a child in early summer. A spokeswoman for the couple told the BBC that they were "very happy,quot; to share the news.
Johnson will be the first prime minister since Tony Blair has a son while living on 10 Downing Street. Blair and his wife, Cherie, had a son, Leo, while they were there in 2000.
Johnson and Symonds were the first single couple to move to the prime minister's residence. The girl will be the first for Ms. Symonds, former head of communications for the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.
For the twice married Mr. Johnson, whose private life is as messy as his appearance, the news that he is becoming a father again inspired an attack of affable humor on social networks. With four children from their second marriage and possibly at least one from an extramarital affair, the exact number of Mr. Johnson's progeny remains somewhat mysterious.
"Congratulations Boris Johnson for his fifth or sixth child," said a wit on Twitter. "Congratulations to Boris Johnson for his 4th, 8th or 17th son," said another.
During a radio interview in 2019, Johnson refused to say how many children he had. He also diverted a question about whether he and Mrs. Symonds, with whom he had been romantically related since last year, planned to start a family.
But he was enthusiastically excited in another interview about the beneficial effects that leaving the European Union would have on Britain's birth rate. He predicted that Brexit would cause an increase in births similar to what he claimed happened when London hosted the Olympic Games in 2012, when he was the mayor of the city.
"Cupid's darts will fly once we finish Brexit," he said in an interview with the London Sunday Times last year. “Romance will flourish throughout the nation. There was one after the Olympic Games, as I correctly prophesied in a speech in 2012. "
A The report of the Office of National Statistics seems to call into question the claim. Births in England and Wales fell 4.3 percent in 2013, one year after the Games.
The couple's news comes two weeks after a court approved a financial agreement that formally ends Mr. Johnson's marriage with his second wife, Marina Wheeler.
Sajid Javid, who was expelled from his job as Chancellor of the Treasury by Mr. Johnson this month, was one of the first to congratulate the couple.
"Wonderful news," Mr. Javid posted on his Twitter account.