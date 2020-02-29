For Boris Johnson, Britain's Baby Boom starts at 10 Downing

LONDON – Of all the good news that Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised would flow from Brexit, one of the most crazy was a baby boom. But at least in his own case, Mr. Johnson has kept that promise.

The 55-year-old prime minister and his partner, Carrie Symonds, 31, said Saturday that they had engaged and were expecting a child in early summer. A spokeswoman for the couple told the BBC that they were "very happy,quot; to share the news.

Johnson will be the first prime minister since Tony Blair has a son while living on 10 Downing Street. Blair and his wife, Cherie, had a son, Leo, while they were there in 2000.

Johnson and Symonds were the first single couple to move to the prime minister's residence. The girl will be the first for Ms. Symonds, former head of communications for the Conservative Party of Mr. Johnson.