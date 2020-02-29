Follow Malaika Arora's example on how to dress for your next dinner date

Malaika Arora has been in the industry for approximately two decades. Known as one of Bollywood's sexiest faces, the actress has begun to age in reverse and looks better than ever with each passing day. The diva is best known for her killer dance moves and her daring dress choices. Mala knows how to get attention with her impressive outfits and her magnificent personality every time she leaves.

The actress was seen in the city last night distributing some important fashion goals. Mala looked well dressed for dinner. She was seen wearing a light beige tulle skirt with a black bow and a matching bodice over her. She completed it with a pair of sexy black leather boots. Check out the photos of the beautiful actress here …