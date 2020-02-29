Florida man dies after his girlfriend leaves him in a suitcase: they claim they were playing hide and seek

Tell me why a man was found dead, after being buckled in a suitcase and presumed dead, supposedly by his girlfriend, after a game of hiding? Sarah Boone, has been charged with second-degree murder.

Roommates, many strange things happen in Florida. Just when I thought we had read about all this, here I give you this news.

Tell me why a man was found dead, after being locked in a suitcase and left for dead? Now his girlfriend, Sarah Boone, has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to Fox News,

See this post on Instagram TSR staff: La’Janeé @_lajanee_ _________________________________ # Roommates, many strange things happen in Florida. Just when I thought we had read about all this, here I give you this news. _________________________________ Tell me why a man was found dead, after being buckled in a suitcase and left for dead? Now his girlfriend, Sarah Boone, has been charged with second-degree murder. _________________________________ According to @ fox35orlando, “Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, allegedly told police they both played hide and seek, but police said a video of a cell phone raised suspicions. Police said you could hear Jorge Torres, his 42-year-old boyfriend, shouting for help while he was inside the suitcase, which caused Boone to reply: "That's what I feel when you cheat on me." _________________________________ Not only did Boone supposedly leave his man to die, read more at theshaderoom.com 🎥: @ fox35orlando A publication shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) in February 26, 2020 at 12:43 p.m. PST

“Sarah Boone, 42, of Winter Park, allegedly told police that the two were playing hide and seek, but police said a video from a cell phone raised suspicions. Police said you could hear Jorge Torres, his 42-year-old boyfriend, shouting for help while he was inside the suitcase, which caused Boone to reply: "That's what I feel when you cheat on me."

Boone allegedly not only let his man die, but the police obtained two videos recorded by the bride, while begging for his life.

"The deputies said that Boone is heard laughing and saying:" For everything you have done to me, (expletively) you! Stupid!"

In the other video, Boone can also be heard saying:

"That depends on you. Oh, that's what I feel when you drown me."

Sarah Boone was arrested, after a preliminary investigation. An autopsy report will be made, which will determine the cause of death.