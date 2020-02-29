Five conclusions of the surprising Rapids season opening victory – Up News Info

The Colorado Rapids began their 25th season with a bang. With 92 minutes ahead, Colorado beat D.C. United 2-1.

Jonny in the place

Jonathan Lewis left the bench with only five minutes for a draw. The fast end this time used a good positioning and took advantage of a lucky rebound to hit the winner of the game in the second minute of the time of detention.

Diego Rubio entered the box with a good touch-and-go pass from Kellyn Acosta. Russell Canouse of D.C. United was right and tried to clear. He threw it directly at Nicolás Mezquida, who hastened a shot from 12 yards. Lewis blocked his own team's shot and the ball swerved toward Rubio, who was rubbed out of place by Frédéric Brillant. The second clearance of D.C. United was also too soft and Lewis pulled the ball from his thigh just after the near post.

It was Lewis' sixth goal in just 16 appearances with Colorado. Given several acquisitions to reinforce Rapids' wings in the last 10 months, Lewis's fresh mind and body may have been the difference.

Spectacular subs

Three of the mentioned rapids left the bank. Mezquida entered at 64 minutes and Rubio at 80. For a Rapids attack that scored the third highest number of goals in the MLS in 2019, their reserves proved to be as capable as their starters.

This winter, Colorado's goal was to reach both depths in each position. If the first 90 minutes of the season are an indicator, they may have done so.

More interesting is Robin Fraser going the way. Two of the last three submarines arrived after Colorado had already matched. Instead of clinging to a waypoint and refreshing his legs in the back, the coach chose to reinforce his attack.

Awesome attack

The Rapids owned the ball for 53 percent of the game, connected in 81 percent of their passes and at a rate of 72 percent in the final third. In the front of the field, the rapids were very active, adding 21 shots, seven of which went to the target and induced eight corners.

