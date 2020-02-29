First death of US coronavirus UU. Confirmed in the state of Washington

%MINIFYHTMLd2c74bcafb86fa02ef38e64001acdc2111% %MINIFYHTMLd2c74bcafb86fa02ef38e64001acdc2112%

A person in Washington state died after contracting the new coronavirus, health authorities announced on Saturday. It is the first death attributed to the virus in the USA. UU.

"We are dealing with an evolving emergency situation," Amy Reynolds of the Washington State Department of Health told the Associated Press. A spokesman for the EvergreenHealth Medical Center in King County, Washington confirmed to the AP that the patient died there, but gave no other details.

It is a sad day when we learn that a Washingtonian has died for COVID-19. Our hearts are with your family and friends. We are strengthening our preparedness and response efforts to keep the people of Washington healthy, safe and informed. Full statement: https://t.co/F3xn4afjG5 pic.twitter.com/yTG6omGcLI – Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) February 29, 2020

“It is a sad day in our state when we learn that a Washingtonian has died for COVID-19. Our hearts are with his family and friends, "said Jay Inslee, the governor of Washington, in a statement." We will continue working towards a day when no one dies from this virus. "

The news of the death comes one day after three new cases of coronavirus of unknown origin were reported in the United States. Before this week, the only confirmed cases of the virus in the country originated after a person traveled to an area of ​​the world affected by the disease, or developed after a person had close contact with a confirmed case. Cases with unknown origins are alarming to health authorities because their presence indicates that the disease is probably circulating among the population.

The virus, which causes COVID-19 disease, has spread to 57 countries around the world since it emerged in China in December. Respiratory disease has infected more than 85,000 people and killed more than 2,900. In the United States, 66 people have been identified with COVID-19.

The health industry is preparing for the virus. In California, 124 nurses and other health workers at UC Davis Hospital were told to quarantine their homes, a health care union said on Friday. It is believed that they were exposed to the virus in the hospital where a coronavirus patient sought treatment.

Developing …