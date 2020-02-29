Filtering: photos of Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda from their movie sets

Ananya Panday is very excited about her upcoming movie with the famous South Director Puri Jagannadh. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda. Based on the life of a boxer, the film will be bilingual Telugu-Hindi, which will also be released in other languages.

By sharing some candid photos of the sets, Ananya had expressed her enthusiasm for being associated with this project a while ago. "Happy, blessed and excited to be associated for a Pan-India movie," Ananya wrote on her twitter, while welcoming South Star Vijay Deverakonda in Bollywood.

It seems that they have already started filming for the film, since some photos of the two have leaked online. In the images that appeared on the Internet, Ananya is seen wearing a black uniform and sitting in the bicycle's fuel tank, while Vijay is seen wearing a gray shirt over a pair of brown pants on the bicycle.