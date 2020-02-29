Filtered: image of Aamir Khan in uniform of the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha



Now we all know how Aamir Khan doesn't like to reveal anything about his movie before its release. He will ensure that fans remain curious until the release date and that is the secret mantra of creating a tsunami at the box office.

His next film, Laal Singh Chaddha, opens this December and although he has officially released two looks of the film, there are many images in the place that are leaking on the Internet. In this new image we see Aamir Khan in a uniform avatar posing with a fan. Unlike the first look, Aamir Khan is not seen in a turban avatar in this one and here he also sees a couple of great pictures.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the new official version of the hit Hollywood movie Forest Gump, starring Tom Hanks. The film will reunite the mega star with Kareena Kapoor Khan, who were last seen in 3 Idiots.