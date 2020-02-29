Federals opt against quarantine for coronavirus patients at Costa Mesa facilities – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The federal government has decided not to quarantine coronavirus patients in Costa Mesa, according to court documents.

On Saturday, Costa Mesa residents and city officials met for an emergency meeting to discuss growing concerns about the transfer to the Fairview Development Center for a group of California patients who were evacuated from the Diamond cruise line Princess and tested positive for coronavirus.

City leaders filed the court order in an effort to protect residents and a judge agreed to suspend the decision.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County health officials announced that a Korean Air flight attendant who worked on flights from Los Angeles International Airport before being diagnosed with coronavirus "was not symptomatic,quot; and "did not pose any risk to others. ".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flight attendant did not develop symptoms until after leaving L.A. County.

It is said that the flight attendant, diagnosed with the virus in South Korea, worked flights between LAX and Seoul on February 19 and 20.

And in Newport Beach, parents said they were worried after at least two students transferred from China could enter the classrooms of Newport Coast Elementary School after quarantines of 14 days and no real tests to detect the coronavirus.

"I don't see why it is a violation to say that this is the area of ​​China where they came from and this is how long they have been here," said Dr. Jas Singh, a worried father. "I don't want to jump into hysteria, but why would you put so many families in this community that they are so intimate with so much risk?"

Singh said he was not allowing his children to go to school because of the perceived risk.

In a statement Friday night, the school district said it was carefully following all the recommendations and guidelines of the CDC.