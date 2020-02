We find a family that fights against the justice system in Russia, in what Amnesty International says is one of thousands of cases of fabricated criminal charges.

According to the rights group, convictions in these cases are a way for judges and prosecutors to be promoted and for the government to send a severe warning.

%MINIFYHTML45bbad251f4fc20a9adb8010169a96e611% %MINIFYHTML45bbad251f4fc20a9adb8010169a96e612%

Step Vaessen from Al Jazeera reports from St. Petersburg, Russia.