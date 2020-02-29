False weapon discovery, unused bullets lead to the closure of Arlington Heights – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Police officers responded and Arlington Heights High School was placed in a temporary confinement after a fake gun and unused bullets were found on campus.

A statement from the school said it will implement a metal detector verification to ensure the safety of students and staff.

No injuries were reported.