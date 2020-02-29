Facebook Messenger leaves chat bots and removes the Discover tab – Latest news

%MINIFYHTMLed03232c13433781ebeec4350e19f23111% %MINIFYHTMLed03232c13433781ebeec4350e19f23112%

Facebook Messenger abandoned the chat bots and removed the Discover tab as part of a broader redesign process to remain simple and get more attention.

The changes will appear next week, TechCrunch reports, in a move to focus on speed and simplicity.

"The changes are part of a larger Messenger redesign that redirects the People around Stories tab while Facebook continues to try to dominate the ephemeral social media format it copied from Snapchat," the report said.

Under Stan Chudnovsky, the application has been simplified as a functional messaging application.

In the new design, Facebook is promoting a "People,quot; section where you can see great pictures dedicated to friends who have recently updated their Facebook Stories.

You can also see the organized contact list to promote the most used contacts that are actively online.

Instant games and transport will also be removed from the chat composer's utility tray and will move within the application, so you should search for them.

Not only the main application, the company is also modifying Messenger Kids.

In an attempt to give parents more control over what their children do on Facebook Messenger Kids, the company earlier this month added new privacy features in the Parent Panel in the app.

Parents will now be able to see more details about who their children are sending messages to, if they are calling them via video and a history of anyone they have blocked in the application.

Facebook launched Messenger Kids in 2017, which faced many criticisms about privacy issues.

