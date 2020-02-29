Excited assistant wants to wear a wedding dress – Up News Info

Dear Amy: This summer, my husband and I will attend his brother's wedding abroad.

It will be an expensive trip, with a two-day celebration and a black tie dress code.

I am a full time graduate student. I also work. Most of my salary goes to cover my expenses. My husband's income also goes to our bills.

While we are receiving some cash from my in-laws to help cover the cost of the wedding, we will still spend some of our own money.

I am very excited to go, even with the cost. However, I have a question about how I can save money on clothes.

Two years ago, my husband and I got married in a very small ceremony with our immediate family: his brother could not attend. I went with a very non-traditional look: a blue dress that I took from the sales shelf. It is a beautiful dress, but not one that people naturally assume is a wedding dress.

I was wondering if I could take him to this wedding to save money.

He feels in bad taste and I worry that the rest of the family recognizes the dress and feels that I am trying to "show the bride."

My other thought was to alter the hem of the dress or even turn it into an elegant jumpsuit.

I want to be as respectful as possible to the newlyweds, while at the same time refraining from spending an important part of my savings on an outfit that I will probably never use again. What is the best course of action to take here?

– Wedding problems

Dear Ayes: You could investigate the cost of renting a robe (the majority I saw seemed quite expensive).

Otherwise, I am saying a qualified yes to the dress, with some modifications. If I could use it "as is,quot; and not feel sticky, I should do it, but it doesn't sound like it could.

If you can afford to alter the dress, vote no to the idea of ​​the pantsuit and I suggest that you make a skirt to the floor. You can then pair it with any variety of tops (borrowed or bought second hand). Skirts are extremely versatile and you are likely to wear them again.

Dear Amy: I have a friend from high school. We spent our entire university career as roommates. During college I considered her my sister and we became very close. I often invited her out when I was going out with other friends, and she has eaten several times at my parents' house.

After college we broke up and communication declined.

I expressed several times that I would like to speak more frequently, but she ignored him and even said: "This is life as an adult. I really don't talk to anyone anymore."

This friend's wedding is approaching in June and she didn't ask me to be a bridesmaid. I felt hurt and angry about this, but I respect his choice.

I am torn to attend the wedding. She was a very close friend at one time and I honor the time we had together, but we are not as close as we used to be and attending the wedding can only hurt my feelings more. In addition, it is an out-of-state wedding, so the cost of attending is more than I would like to spend.

Am I a bad person if I don't attend the wedding? Is our future friendship compromised if I don't go?

– in conflict

Dear in conflict: Here is more "life as an adult,quot;: relationships increase and decrease. You were not asked to participate in this wedding because she does not feel so close to you, but she is doing the polite and honoring her previous closeness by inviting you to witness this important event.

Attending the wedding could (possibly) take it back to the other's orbit, but probably not. If your feelings are going to be hurt, then don't attend.

Understand that if you do not attend, your friendship will be over, but it seems that it has already ended for some time. Staying at home does not make him a "bad person."

Dear Amy: Like "M,quot;, my husband and I never wanted children and I am bored by monologues about children.

There is nothing wrong with her, me or others who feel the same.

I do exactly what you suggest: listen politely for about a minute and then return to my office.

– There are no children for me

Dear children not: Being polite is not so heavy.

