Eva Marcille shares a photo of her son, Maverick L. Sterling for her fifth anniversary

Eva Marcille has just shared a photo of her son, Maverick L. Sterling for her fifth anniversary. People get excited about the little man in the comments and tell Eva that she is twinning with her father.

Someone exclaimed: "He looks like his father!", And another follower said: "Awww Eva, damn, I mean that by giving them flying months, I can't wait for my little man."

Someone else posted: "Eva, you looked amazing on Wendy Williams yesterday," and another follower wrote: "Beautiful children like their mom and dad."

One commenter posted this: "Such a handsome little man, sending you some love, little ❤️😘😍 happy fifth month @evamarcille, is a blessing."

A follower said: "Wow, getting big, so cute! Eva, your twin brother, beautiful family, peace and blessings to you and your family." Another fan wrote: "Happy Friday, little Mr. Sterling! YOU have a wonderful and beautiful mom!"

Someone else told Eva that ‘Her smile is a vitamin for the soul. Massive love for the Sterlings, "and another fan said:" You cannot deny that it is your husband's baby. They are twins. & # 39;

One commenter posted this: adorable Adorable baby, God bless you 🙏🏾. That is your dad's whole face. @evamarcille ".

A fan told Eva: ‘@evamarcille has an incredible 5 months. Old is the new young, therefore, our children are the format for our future. I am excited to see your child grow, I pray that in this life, you and yours are really outstanding. I wanted to say that it is ADORABLE. Please, forgive me if I get intrusive, I loved you in the United States Next Top Model and I still love to see you grow up. Keep up the good work ".

Ad

Just the other day, Eva was invited to the Wendy Williams show and the woman looked amazing in a red outfit. Fans highly praised their appearance in the comments.



Post views:

0 0