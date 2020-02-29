Erin Herman, Hill-Murray women's basketball coach, awarded for her 500th victory in her career – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Some coaches change lives because their passion shines. Erin Herman of Hill-Murray paused this winter to accept some recognition for a milestone.

"I love this. I love the whole coaching process. I love exploring. I like planning, I like strategy. I like to practice. I love the game," said Herman.

It is a journey that began 40 years ago in a distant place: North Dakota.

"My first team was when I was 18, the winter of 1980 I had a seventh grade basketball team in East Grand Forks, Minnesota, when I went to school at the University of North Dakota," he said.

After 31 years at Hill Murray and seven state tournament teams, this year saw a new benchmark, with his 500th victory in his career.

Former players and the Hill Murray community came out to show their support. He has done it with a hard love that resonates.

"Sometimes it can be scary, when it's yelling at you. That's your big deal," said Hill-Murray forward Lily Mackley. "Everyone says:" Oh, aren't you afraid to play for her? She looks like such a scary lady. "No, it's like that on the court, but when you talk to her and you're having one-on-one, she's very affectionate." She is so kind. "

That's what you hear when you visit these parts, not about the victories, but about the person.

"She is so passionate and so hardworking and dedicated to what she does, and if she is going to do something, she does it with everything," informs player Ella Sutherland.

And that comes from the most influential person in his life: his father.

"It helped me a lot along the way and I still miss him a lot, but he inspired me to be a coach and work with children," said Herman.

What makes her state more fascinating is that she is not a teacher. She is the director, a rare combination these days.

"It's really interesting that my director is my basketball coach, because it's a great connection in my school life and in my player life," said Katherine McGrath.

His life has been intertwined with the lives of the students and athletes he serves.

“If someone needs to cover a meeting for me, they do. It's hard, it's long days, long hours, but the reward is still really positive, "said Herman.

When you do this for so long, you start building a reputation. And when that reputation is that she will invest in you, it becomes contagious.

She chooses to find ways to set a standard, and chooses to believe in her players.

"She has always believed in me and taught me that I can also believe in myself and that I can do everything I set out to do," McGrath said.

And when that happens, you have special nights where they return to honor you for what you wanted to say, for what you have done to achieve 500 victories.

That number, 500, does not mean as much as another number.

"I think the largest number for me is 214. That's the amount of college children I've had at Hill-Murray, and each one of them has given me a lot," said Herman.