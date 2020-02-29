Erica Mena shows her body after pregnancy and fans are amazed

Erica Mena shows her body after pregnancy in a photo on her social media account, and fans are impressed by how good it looks. Some people said that it is even hard to believe that he has just had a baby and that he is returning so fast.

Hone @honeybum 🥰 Breastfeeding is good for your body! "Erica captioned her photo in which she wore a white corset and a pair of jeans that show her stomach.

Fans appreciated the fact that Erica shared this photo that shows her stomach as it really is now, and not flat.

Someone said: ‘I love that you show that your stomach is not perfectly flat after a baby, but that you are getting there. You still look great. "

One commenter posted this: "Looking good after having your baby …" and someone else said: "Real body, real woman … I love it!" You look beautiful !!! & # 39;

One commenter wrote: "Congratulations, you are still,quot;, I am very happy for you. May God continue to bless you 🙏🏾 ’and another of Erica's fans posted:" You look amazing friend ❤️🌹 … and yes, in my opinion, she is my friend. "

A follower said: Señor Yes Lord! Breastfeeding is life for mom and baby! ", And one commenter posted this:" You are sexy menstrual. True Scorpio woman. "

Another fan praised Erica and said: "You look amazing, the rebound is amazing!"

Erica is living her best life these days with her children and her husband, Safaree.

For Valentine's Day, Erica shared an emotional message on her social media account.

She publicly declared her intense love for Safaree in an incredible message that her fans simply adored.

People love the connection between Erica and Safaree, but they tell parents all the time that they want to see the face of this golden child.

Erica will probably show her baby when she's ready.



