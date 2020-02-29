Erdogan promises to keep the doors open for refugees heading to Europe | News

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said his government had begun to allow refugees to travel to Europe from Turkey, which he said can no longer handle new waves of people fleeing Syria, devastated by war.

"What did we do yesterday? We opened the doors," Erdogan said Saturday in Istanbul in his first comments since 33 Turkish troops were killed in northern Syria on Thursday.

"We will not close those doors … Why? Because the European Union should keep its promises."

The Turkish leader also said that 18,000 refugees had gathered on the Turkish borders with Europe since Friday, adding that the number could reach up to 30,000 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, thousands of refugees trapped on the border between Turkey and Greece clashed with Greek police on Saturday.

Greek police fired tear gas at refugees at a border crossing in the western Turkish province of Edirne, some of whom responded by throwing stones at the officers.

