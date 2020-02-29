England – Women vs West Indies – Match preview

English player Katherine Brunt says the team will continue its "high risk and high reward,quot; approach as long as they face the West Indies in a crucial clash of the T20 Women's World Cup on Sunday.

After the loss to South Africa in their first game, the Heather Knight team has responded with victories over Thailand and Pakistan and the victory against the Windies in Sydney would ensure their progress to the semifinals.

While England will have to adapt to the conditions at the Sydney Showground, Brunt insists they will stick to the principles that have served them well in their last two games.

"It is obvious from what we have seen so far that it is a slow launch, so we will have to adapt," he told Sky Sports.

"In terms of how we do it, we will continue trying to do the same things, we will continue trying to be positive from the beginning. It is a high risk tactic and high reward, but when it is worth it you can win a game." itself.

"We will continue to be positive, we will continue to play our strengths, keeping it really tight to the stumps, establishing good fields and Heather has been brilliant as a captain in organizing that. It has been really good."

However, Brunt has no illusions about the threat that the West Indies will represent to increase their success in the 2016 tournament.

"Windies is fun because on a good day it is possibly the best T20 team in the world," Brunt said.

















"They have some really great power hitters on the road, people who can hit six out of nowhere. On a good day they are few and have won (T20 World Cup) more recently than us, so I'll be calmly confident. .

"But since the last couple of games we will have a slight advantage, I think we have played much more cricket in the last few months than they do. Tactically we will go and think about that with Lisa (Keightley, Head Coach of England) and get ready for it ".

England currently ranks second in Group B, behind South Africa, which will face Pakistan in the previous game on Sunday.

