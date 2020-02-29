Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade, shows a lot of skin with a little black dress in new attractive photos: fans call her a vision of beauty and an elegant princess

It seems that Eminem's daughter, Hailie Jade Scott Mathers, could be pursuing a career in cosmetics, as the 24-year-old went to the comments section of her latest Instagram post to discuss makeup ideas with her fans.

The famous spawn updated his Instagram page with a new post last Tuesday, which caused a lot of excitement among his followers.

Apparently, Hailie decided to show the public the difference it has for her to start her day with a cup of coffee because she shared two images she titled "before coffee versus after coffee."

In the first instant, the aspiring influencer looks at the camera with a touch of smile on her lips, while holding a cup of the refreshing drink.

Hailie's attire was casual and she wore a comfortable khaki shirt, which combined with makeup with natural shades and oval sunglasses.

However, it seems that the humor of the daughter of the famous rapper has changed dramatically as he consumed his drink because, in the second photograph, it can be seen smiling widely.

The images instantly generated thousands of likes and approval comments, and soon Hailie was bombarded with questions about her makeup routine and what products she used to achieve such amazing results.

A sponsor said: “I feel that this year will reform the world. I think it's a great year for Michigan and they call me crazy, but I think the prophecies will be fulfilled. 🧐 "

Another follower wrote: “One shot at a time too, or an opportunity. Girl, I'm so positive that it reminds me of the Southpark episode about positive positivity tests. "

This fan said: "Nothing is better than a little black dress. Beautiful! The outfit is beautiful ❤️ I hope you're well, Hailie. What a ray of sunshine, Hailie! Where do you get your fashion inspiration? I love your style .

This person said: "As always, looking extremely fashionable would love to have links for the whole set if you don't mind."

Another supporter revealed: "Omg, you're so pretty. I can't try 😭😍 have a great weekend, Hailie!"

A user of the popular social media platform commented that Hailie's eyebrows were perfect and asked what the secret was.

Happy to help, Hailie shared that she applied the powder eyebrow duo of Anastasia Beverly Hills, which is one of the latest trends in makeup among celebrities.



