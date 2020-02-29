Elizabeth Hurley defies age in a sparse swimsuit while riding a bicycle in a new video

It seems that Elizabeth Hurley is very good at combining business with pleasure, since the 54-year-old brunette visited Instagram to showcase her new collection of luxury swimsuits while on vacation at the elite Cheval Blanc Randheli resort in the Maldives.

The actress modeled her latest fashion pieces, and shared a series of photos and video clips, in which she promoted the line while dancing on the beach and eventually riding a bicycle in the middle of the forest.

In one of the images, Hurley is all smiles, while he turns around and runs lightly on the beach, as he wears a kaftan in bright shades of blue in combination with a scarce two-piece swimsuit.

The star of The real ones He kept his accessories to a minimum, and only wore a pair of brown sunglasses and hoop earrings.

The actress's update of her Instagram page was quickly noticed by her followers, and many people went to the comments section to praise her cropped figure.

An admirer exclaimed that she was the most beautiful woman in the world, while many others were amazed by her age, as one fan wrote: "According to Google, she is 54 years old!" before insisting that the search engine must be lying.

A fan said: “The most beautiful woman in the world! Jealous: he was there a while ago and is beautiful like you. 🌹 "

Another commentator said: “I am a boy, and I even want to buy a bikini now. Looking fabulous as always, Liz, have a great day.

This follower wrote: “Defying age in all its splendor there. He would pass by her in the mid-twenties. Fantastic 👌, I hope to look like you when I'm your age! 🔥 "

This person said: "Can we see how the back looks, you know, just for fashion reasons … You are everything a man loves in a woman, a true woman of beauty in mind and body ❤️❤️".

Hurley recently appeared in the headlines when he declared during an appearance in the popular podcast, The malfunction of my wardrobe that wearing revealing clothes in public was not his thing because he was already too old, even though his Instagram is full of bikini brooches.

Back then, Hurley also claimed that she was like most people, that they were well in bed, but when they had to stand up, she wanted to cover up.



