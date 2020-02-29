Eaglecrest defeats rivals Overland, 54-42 to advance in the 5A basketball playoffs for children – Up News Info

AURORA – The third time it mattered most.

Overland and Eaglecrest entered the second round game of the men's state Class 5A tournament on Saturday after splitting two games this season, with the home team winning both. This time was no different, with Eaglecrest advancing to Sweet 16 with a 54-42 victory over the Trailblazers in the Raptors & # 39; Nest.

"I was really satisfied with our effort, urgency and handling of the ball," said Eaglecrest basketball coach Jarris Krapcha. "Overland is extremely difficult and will protect you throughout the game. You have to be marked."

Eaglecrest earned the right to host by virtue of his regular 17-7 season record, while Overland (12-13) scored his ticket to the second round with a 78-35 victory in the first round against Castle View .

Encouraged by a 7-0 run to start the game, Eaglecrest never lost his way, increasing his lead to 25-16 at halftime. Top scorer Zion Ruckard set the pace of the Raptors with 15 points, including 11 in the first half.

"He is a three-year incumbent, and has been through everything," Krapcha said of the senior guard Ruckard. "He is a leader, and I cannot say enough about him. He is our rock."

Offensive production continued for the hosts in the second half, and a 5-0 run at the end of the third quarter increased the lead to 38-23. Despite several opportunities, the Trailblazers struggled to find an opportunity.

"We just couldn't score the ball," Overland coach Danny Fisher said. "We couldn't do a triple. The third quarter killed us. We are a team that usually makes many triples, and we didn't do it tonight."

Eaglecrest led by up to 21 points in the last quarter, topped by consecutive possessions that included an emphatic dump of young Ty Robinson and a corner triple of Major Ethan Ranzenberger, pushing the lead to 50-29.

"It felt good," Robinson said. “It was a boost thing, and the crowd went crazy. Last year, Overland took us out on Sweet 16, so it was a bit of revenge. They are a good team and we fight every time we play. "

Overland did not give up without fighting, scoring nine points in the last two minutes of the game. It marked a bittersweet end of the season for the Trailblazers, who had entered the season in the No. 2 spot in the state, only to lose top scorer and senior Graham Ike for a knee injury in just two games.

"I am very proud of these guys," said Fisher. “We spent the last two years building our system around Graham, and when you lose it, everything changes. These boys responded. It's about putting the job and being ready. "

The season continues for Eaglecrest, which will travel to Seeding Value No. 6 on Wednesday at Sweet 16. Valor defeated Rocky Mountain 65-61 on Saturday to advance.

"It will be difficult," Krapcha said. "But playing in our league, we shouldn't feel intimidated by any kind of environment. We are not afraid to play with anyone. It prepares you better than any other league in the state."