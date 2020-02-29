Eaglecrest defeats rivals Overland, 54-42 to advance in the 5A basketball playoffs for children – Up News Info

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5
<pre><pre>Eaglecrest defeats rivals Overland, 54-42 to advance in the 5A basketball playoffs for children - The Denver Post

AURORA – The third time it mattered most.

%MINIFYHTMLe8f32f0b5cb71f39c31e28fa0245b9e211%%MINIFYHTMLe8f32f0b5cb71f39c31e28fa0245b9e212%

Overland and Eaglecrest entered the second round game of the men's state Class 5A tournament on Saturday after splitting two games this season, with the home team winning both. This time was no different, with Eaglecrest advancing to Sweet 16 with a 54-42 victory over the Trailblazers in the Raptors & # 39; Nest.

"I was really satisfied with our effort, urgency and handling of the ball," said Eaglecrest basketball coach Jarris Krapcha. "Overland is extremely difficult and will protect you throughout the game. You have to be marked."

Eaglecrest earned the right to host by virtue of his regular 17-7 season record, while Overland (12-13) scored his ticket to the second round with a 78-35 victory in the first round against Castle View .

Encouraged by a 7-0 run to start the game, Eaglecrest never lost his way, increasing his lead to 25-16 at halftime. Top scorer Zion Ruckard set the pace of the Raptors with 15 points, including 11 in the first half.

"He is a three-year incumbent, and has been through everything," Krapcha said of the senior guard Ruckard. "He is a leader, and I cannot say enough about him. He is our rock."

Offensive production continued for the hosts in the second half, and a 5-0 run at the end of the third quarter increased the lead to 38-23. Despite several opportunities, the Trailblazers struggled to find an opportunity.

"We just couldn't score the ball," Overland coach Danny Fisher said. "We couldn't do a triple. The third quarter killed us. We are a team that usually makes many triples, and we didn't do it tonight."

Eaglecrest led by up to 21 points in the last quarter, topped by consecutive possessions that included an emphatic dump of young Ty Robinson and a corner triple of Major Ethan Ranzenberger, pushing the lead to 50-29.

"It felt good," Robinson said. “It was a boost thing, and the crowd went crazy. Last year, Overland took us out on Sweet 16, so it was a bit of revenge. They are a good team and we fight every time we play. "

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here