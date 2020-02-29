Duterte's decision to end the alliance with the United States is unwise | Rodrigo Duterte

%MINIFYHTMLfbfb5ddbddf0a8beab34646d5502f95a11% %MINIFYHTMLfbfb5ddbddf0a8beab34646d5502f95a12%

"In this place, honors, I announce my separation from the United States," Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte thundered during his historic visit to China in 2016. At that time, few, including members of his inner circle, took the comments seriously , it doesn't matter literally.

However, in mid-February, Duterte ended the country's centennial alliance with the US. UU. By unilaterally repealing the Visit Forces Agreement (VFA) of 1998, a key piece of security cooperation in recent decades. As a senior Filipino official said, without the VFA, the Philippine alliance with the world superpower is "virtually useless."

Duterte's latest movement, which was driven by increasing diplomatic friction with Western nations over human rights issues, recklessly exposes the Philippines to a large number of traditional and non-traditional security threats.

Without solid help from the US In the US, the decrepit, underfunded and poorly prepared military in the Philippines would fight hopelessly against the ravages of climate change, China's growing presence in the Philippines and the growing presence of armed groups on the southern island of Mindanao. Instead of pushing for a more equitable and mutually beneficial relationship with a long-term ally, the Philippine president has filed personal complaints against the United States over the national interest and long-term strategic needs of his country.

An alliance of decades

Although the Philippines became independent from the USA. UU. In 1946, he continued to receive a large number of US troops. It became an advanced deployment base for the projection of US power in Asia, which makes it completely dependent on the United States for its defense.

The United States military presence in the country also guaranteed the direct interference of the United States in the internal affairs of Manilla. Washington easily supported the dictatorship of Fernando Marcos for 30 years, supporting his efforts to eradicate a Maoist uprising.

His regime collapsed in 1986, and with the subsequent end of the Cold War soon after, there was a growing clamor for the elimination of US bases in the Philippines. The nationalist elements, which dominated the Philippine Senate, along with progressive civil society groups, portrayed the United States military presence as an anachronistic and strategic responsibility, which exposed the country to possible hostile action by enemies. from the United States and prevented it from becoming completely independent.

Although the bases brought significant economic benefits, including annual military aid, Washington's collaboration with the Marcos dictatorship and the crimes committed by US military on Philippine soil only increased the new nationalist fervor.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, both sides agreed to eliminate large-scale US bases in the Philippines.

Soon, however, it became increasingly clear that the Philippines, accustomed to relying on the United States defense umbrella, was not prepared to defend itself.

In 1995, China took over Mischief Reef, Philippine Philippines, in the strategic archipelago of the Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, which is a disputed territory between several countries in the region. Since then, Chinese authorities have not only built infrastructure on the reef but have also forcibly claimed another island in the area.

Fearing the growing Chinese military presence in the region, in 1998 the Philippine government decided to bring US troops to its territory through the negotiation of a VFA, which provides the legal framework for large-scale entry and rotating parking of the American soldiers

Since then, the United States and the Philippines have conducted joint war games and naval drills and have deepened cooperation in coastguard training. The United States also expanded defense aid and reiterated its commitment to help the Philippines in the event of conflict in the South China Sea, including attacks by Chinese militia forces against Philippine troops and vessels in the area.

US troops in the Philippines have also helped during emergency situations. During Super Typhoon Haiyan 2013, which devastated large parts of the central Philippines, the USA. UU. They deployed 12 ships, 66 planes and up to 13,400 soldiers to help the communities, which the military and government agencies of the Philippines could not reach.

The United States also helped during the bloody siege of months in the city of Marawi, Mindanao Island by fighters affiliated with ISIL Group (ISIS). The VFA facilitated the rapid and decisive deployment of US Special Forces. UU., Which trained their ill-prepared Filipino counterparts to carry out large-scale urban warfare and counterterrorism operations against a determined and well-trained adversary. The United States also provided real-time intelligence, surveillance drones and high-grade weapons, which was crucial for the liberation of the Muslim-majority city that year.

A reckless movement

The VFA has been controversial, particularly on the issue of legal immunity against prosecution granted to the US military by local courts. The murder in 2014 of Jennifer Laude, a 26-year-old Filipino woman, by US Marine Joseph Scott Pemberton, galvanized the Filipino public in particular. The VFA prevented national judicial institutions from directly punishing the US military, who remained in US custody.

However, polls suggest that the United States is by far the most favored international partner for Filipinos. Even Duterte's key allies in the Senate have opposed Duterte's unilateral abrogation of the agreement, rather than pressing for a formal review process. Members of the Senate have questioned the legality of Duterte's decision, and argue that, since the VFA was ratified by the legislature, it cannot be repealed without their consent.

The way forward, many argue, is to formally review the agreement and, if necessary, renegotiate items that are considered unfavorable to the Philippines.

Ignoring the clear and current threats to the Philippines, which has not yet developed strategic self-defense capabilities, Duterte has suggested deepening security cooperation with people like China, which would benefit greatly from any disruption of the alliance between the Philippines and the United States. This reckless decision jeopardizes the internal and external security of the country.

Without the help of the United States, China could easily move forward with the recovery and militarization of the Scarborough Shoal, claimed by the Philippines, which is just over 100 nautical miles (185 km) from the key Philippine bases in Subic Bay and Clark . China's militarization of the school in dispute, which was coercively seized from the Philippines in the middle of a month-long naval confrontation in 2012, would not only mean the definitive loss of a territory claimed by the Philippines, but also the presence of hostile military assets near the country military and civil capital and key facilities.

China will also continue to harass Filipino fishermen and military personnel in the South China Sea. An army of Chinese militia ships has surrounded and threatenedly harassed Filipino personnel in the area over the past year. In June, a suspected Chinese militia vessel rammed a Philippine fishing vessel, almost killing all its 22 occupants.

A study by the Institute of Marine Sciences of the University of the Philippines (UP MSI) shows that the country is losing more than $ 600 million annually due to China's recovery activities and illegal fishing.

In addition to China, transnational terrorist groups could also pose a major threat to the security of the Philippines in the absence of US military support. They could exploit the fragile political transition in Mindanao by intensifying their attacks.

Above all, the country faces a wide range of extreme weather conditions amidst the intensification of climate change potentially without the assistance of the United States on a large scale.

Although Duterte and his allies have promoted the abrogation of VFA as a movement towards an "independent,quot; foreign policy, the reality is that the Philippines is now dangerously vulnerable to China's growing threats in the South China Sea, the elements of ISIL in Mindanao and climate change. across the country

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.