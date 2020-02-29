Drake presents the drug in new photos and The Ladies Go Wild – Tory Lanez Chimes In

According to recent reports, the appearance of Drake in the last game of the Raptors and the Suns generated much expectation, since the rapper appeared with a new appearance.

The 33-year-old musician had decided to bring changes in his style, and arrived at the sporting event with pierced ears and large shiny diamond earrings.

It seems that the interpreter's latest fashion instincts "In My Feelings,quot; were proven correct, as thousands of women praised her jewelry.

The rapper, who has always received great admiration from his fans, seems to have more fans than ever, and women can't get enough of their new looks.

After Drake's decision to have his ears pierced, social networks caught fire, as girls from around the world published photographs and video clips of the Canadian celebrity.

Meanwhile, the rapper turned to Instagram to showcase his luxurious accessories, and shared a photo with not only his striking diamond earrings, but also a diamond ring and a huge chain.

However, it seems that not everyone approved of Drake's style because the publication inspired some of his friends to make fun of him.

Among the praise comments of the rapper's numerous followers, Tory Lanez's comment stood out, since he stated that "the man had his ears pierced and does not know how to act … in two months because the CAMERONS have left,quot; and concluded with a couple of laughing emojis.

Guapdad 4000 also decided to join, and he criticized Drake for posing as DJ Khaled.

In a new interview, Drake talked about the fact that he is working on monitoring his Scorpion album.

He said: "Honestly, I'm here, I'm working hard, you know. I'm hiding trying to finish an album, a proportion of songs versus just important songs. So the last album, I turned up a lot. He made two sides, and they were like songs of 20-something, which are many songs. This album, I will probably make it a more realistic offer, something more concise. I hate to grow old, but I've been doing this for more than ten years. "

He continued: "There can be 10, 11 songs … 16. I also do many different types of music, so it's difficult to do it as an album of seven songs or something. But yes, I'm having a lot of fun now, making music,quot; .

Drake is always evolving.



