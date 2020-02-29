Desmond Jones sentenced to 99 years for his role in the 13-year death of Shavon Randle – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Desmond Jones, one of the four men accused of kidnapping and killing Shavon Randle, 13, in 2017, was convicted on Friday of participating in organized criminal activities.

A couple of hours later he was sentenced to 99 years in prison.

The punishment phase was interrupted with a couple of outbursts. One happened while Jones's sister took the position in her defense.

The first occurred when someone left the courtroom and shouted something.

Dallas County prosecutors told a jury of seven women and five men that Jones was linked to a violent drug gang in southern Dallas.

In the summer of 2017, two armed men stole thousands of dollars in marijuana from Jones drug gang associates, prosecutors said.

That robbery launched a violent response from Jones and the alleged leader of the drug gang, Darius Fields, who was implicated and sentenced to 18 years in prison last year.

Investigators said Fields attacked the girlfriend of the drug gang leader as revenge for the theft of marijuana. But authorities said they instead kidnapped a young cousin of the target girlfriend from his home in Lancaster.

Jones, in a recording played in court during the trial, said he saw Randle taken out of the house and also witnessed his murder days later.

But Jones said he never participated directly in Randle's kidnapping or shooting.