Deontay Wilder promises to recover the title after the defeat of Tyson Fury | Boxing News

Deontay Wilder: "We will rise again. We will recover the title. I will return. We will keep our heads up."





Deontay Wilder says he won't go anywhere while planning a return ring

%MINIFYHTMLf21395a7d0ac4b2fce06ca66c9630ff011% %MINIFYHTMLf21395a7d0ac4b2fce06ca66c9630ff012%

Deontay Wilder says that "the war has just begun,quot; and has promised to become world champion again after the loss of his WBC title to Tyson Fury.

The Bronze Bomber, who had blamed the weight of his ring walking costume for the first defeat of his career, was dismantled by Fury in Las Vegas last weekend with his corner throwing in the towel to end the competition in the seventh round.

1:22 Former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch says that Deontay Wilder's claim that he lost to Tyson Fury due to his ride ring costume is & # 39; ridiculous & # 39; Former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch says that Deontay Wilder's claim that he lost to Tyson Fury due to his ride ring costume is & # 39; ridiculous & # 39;

Since then, Wilder has ruled out reports that he is firing coach Mark Breland after acknowledging that his corner only had his best interests in mind when they stopped the fight prematurely.

The integral nature of the defeat has led to calls for an immediate confrontation of heavyweight unification in the & # 39; Battle of Great Britain & # 39; between Fury and the IBF and WBO champion and WBO Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury was completely overcome in his rematch last weekend

But Wilder is expected to take his option for a third fight with Fury, and in a video dedicated to his fans and posted on social media, Wilder promised to get up "like a phoenix from the ashes."

"Hello, my people, my Bomb Squad army, my Bomb Squad nation. To all my loved ones around the world. I just want to let you know that I am here," Wilder said in the video.

"Your king is here and we will not go anywhere, because the war has just begun. I will rise again. I am strong.

3:11 Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised that there will be an undisputed fight for the world title between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. Promoter Eddie Hearn has promised that there will be an undisputed fight for the world title between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

"I am a king, you cannot take my pride. I am a warrior. I am a king who will never give up. I am a king who will fight to the death."

"And if someone does not understand that, I do not understand what it is to go to war, I do not understand what it is to fight, we will rise again. We will recover the title. I will return. We will. Keep our heads up.

"Your king is in a very good mood. We will rise like a phoenix from the ashes and recover the title. I will see you in a few months, because the war has just begun. All my love for all my people."