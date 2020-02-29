Denver suspect of fatal stabbing Legacy Amin, 41, arrested

Police arrested a suspect in the deadly stabbing of a man Friday night in southwest Denver.
Denver police spokesman Kurt Barnes said Saturday that Legacy Amin, 41, was arrested for first-degree murder investigation. It is suspected that he stabbed a man around 9:30 p.m. Friday on South Federal Boulevard and West Iowa Avenue.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.
Barnes said it is unclear what caused the attack or if there was any kind of altercation.
Update for S Federal and Iowa: arrest made: Legacy Amin (12/31/1978) has been arrested for first-degree murder investigation. A police photo will not be available until the reservation process is complete. https://t.co/uHqd3luSMt
– Denver Police Department (@DenverPolice) February 29, 2020
%MINIFYHTML52ab6f0dc2d8497ed267ac88b49029d717%