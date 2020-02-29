Denver man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for two robberies of gun shops.

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4
<pre><pre>Denver man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for two robberies of gun shops.

A 21-year-old Denver man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for robbing and robbing two gun shops.

%MINIFYHTML3aa877759bcc109a7cd52d0b856d7f1b11%%MINIFYHTML3aa877759bcc109a7cd52d0b856d7f1b12%

Jonathan Estrada, and others, carried out "smash and grab,quot; thefts of two gun shops that stole at least 30 guns, according to the press release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Colorado. Estrada was also sentenced to three years of probation after his prison sentence.

Estrada and an accomplice, on September 19, 2017, robbed an Arvada gun store after throwing a stone through a glass window, according to the statement. 17 weapons were stolen and thieves fled in a stolen vehicle.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here