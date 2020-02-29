Denver man sentenced to 8 years in federal prison for two robberies of gun shops.

A 21-year-old Denver man was sentenced Thursday to eight years in federal prison for robbing and robbing two gun shops.

Jonathan Estrada, and others, carried out "smash and grab,quot; thefts of two gun shops that stole at least 30 guns, according to the press release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Colorado. Estrada was also sentenced to three years of probation after his prison sentence.

Estrada and an accomplice, on September 19, 2017, robbed an Arvada gun store after throwing a stone through a glass window, according to the statement. 17 weapons were stolen and thieves fled in a stolen vehicle.

On December 26, 2017, Estrada committed an armed car theft in Arvada, shooting a victim and stealing a 2008 BMW.

On January 18, 2018, Estrada and five other people robbed a Littleton gun shop and entered after throwing a stone through a window. The thieves spent three minutes in the store, stealing 13 AR-15 style guns. That night, the United States Office of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives executed a search warrant at Estrada's residence. Agents found evidence related to the two incidents of crushing and seizing, as well as theft of armed vehicles.

"Armed crime is a priority for the Department of Justice and our office," US prosecutor Jason Dunn said in the statement. "Taking these weapons and putting this defendant in prison for eight years will undoubtedly make our communities safer."