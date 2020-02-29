Definitely Red in progress for Aintree after Kelso wins | Racing news

%MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407911% %MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407912%





Definitely red – heading to Randox Health Grand National

%MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407913% %MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407914%

Red definitely completed his preparations for the Grand National with a tough performance at the Premier Chase of bookmakers at William Hill in Kelso.

%MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407915% %MINIFYHTML2aff6b3e271ef2b815c9f2f1ad57407916%

Brian Ellison gave his stable star two options on the day by also declaring it for Grimthorpe Chase in Doncaster, but he was much better suited for the race conditions on the Borders track.

However, that was the case last season, when Definitly Red was defeated as a favorite at a low price in Kelso, and despite looking for the best to beat, perhaps he dropped a higher price than he could have expected with even money.

Dimple gave him an advantage for most of the way, but when he cried enough after Red definitely directed him to what was the final fence due to the omission of the fences in the final stretch, the race ended effectively.

Kauto Riko was criticized by Brian Hughes, but he was running in an empty house nearby, which allowed Definitly Red to come home as a 14-length winner under Danny Cook.

Betfair reduced its odds of Grand National to 14-1 from 20 years.

Ellison told Racing TV: "I'm glad that is out of the way."

"I have supported him for the National, despite not being a great player, but I always thought that the race would be suitable for him, since he is a good spectator."

"He has a lot for him, he has a good weight, 10 pounds, but you need luck in the National."

"I hated that terrain today, it was in bad taste. The track doesn't really fit, and removing the fences didn't help, but it still won well."

"He ran at the Becher and didn't study on a national fence, but he will probably have a pop about Malton's."

"He ran in the National a couple of years ago, but was shot down when a horse fell in front of him. There is no such thing as a free pass in the National, but I think he has a great opportunity."

"Now he's a better horse, he's stronger and he stays better. I think he has everything for him."

He added: "I hope we can spoil the Tiger Roll party! Nothing can be removed from Tiger Roll, however, it has been fantastic, he has won four times in Cheltenham, as well as two Grand Nationals, a fantastic horse."